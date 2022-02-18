AG Ken Paxton investigating TikTok over human trafficking, child privacy violations

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 filer, a logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating popular social media platform TikTok, citing human trafficking violations.

Paxton issued two civil investigative demands (CID) to social media platform TikTok, citing human trafficking and child privacy violations. The demands are also investigating other potential “unlawful conduct.”

In a statement, Paxton says TikTok may be “complicit in child exploitation, sex trafficking, human trafficking, drug smuggling and other unimaginable horrors.”

“I will get to the bottom of these concerns and make sure Big Tech doesn’t interfere with the safety and security of Texans,” Paxton said in a statement.

The CID requests several documents from the company, owned by Chinese company ByteDance Ltd., including any written policies procedures related to identifying, addressing, preventing and reporting instances of child exploitation on the platform.

The CID also requests any correspondence within the company to any federal, state or local law enforcement regarding investigations into prostitution, sex trafficking, online solicitation of a child and several other crimes.

A CID is considered an “administrative subpoena” and used to gather evidence, according to the National Law Review.

KXAN has reached out TikTok for a comment. We will update this story when we hear back.