AUSTIN (KXAN) — For more than 500 days, Gabby has lived at the Austin Animal Center. Now, she’s taken a road trip to California in the hopes that she can finally be adopted.

The Austin Animal Center says Gabby first came there as a puppy and was adopted, but that family returned her to the shelter a year later because of housing issues.

Gabby is sweet and loving with people, the shelter said, but has trouble with other dogs that have been hard to overcome as she lives in the shelter. That’s why volunteers took her to California for training, where she’ll stay for the next 6-8 weeks with Stephen Baldwin of Save Them Dog Training “just learning how to be a dog again.”

“Our hope is that we’re able to learn more about what Gabby needs in a home, so that when she returns to Austin, she can be set up for success and have a real chance at her best possible life,” AAC wrote in a Facebook post alongside photos of the pup on her way to the Golden State.

In a post on Instagram, one of the AAC volunteers who took Gabby to California thanked the dog’s supporters and advocates, including the Orange Dot Crew, AAC volunteers who enjoy working with “naughty” dogs labeled with an orange dot at the shelter who may require extra patience and training.