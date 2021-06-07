After spending college years on the court, former Longhorn aims to make Team USA track team

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Texas Longhorn athlete is hoping to make Team USA, but not in the sports she played on the Forty Acres.

Sarah Lancaster spent her years at UT dominating the tennis and basketball courts, but that’s not what she’s aiming to compete in at the Tokyo Olympics.

Instead, Lancaster picked up running five years ago. It all started when she woke up one morning and decided she wanted to run a mile under five minutes.

“I just thought it would be a cool thing to tell people,” Lancaster said smiling.

However, that plan to get faster on the track took her on a new adventure.

“Once I was just working and adulting for like five years I was kind of like, ‘This is fun and I’ve enjoyed my time of not having anything athletic-related to do,’ but once I started running and my coach talked me into doing a track meet I was kind of like, ‘Oh, I kind of miss doing this,'” she said.

At 33, Lancaster has qualified to run in both the 1,500-meter and 5,000-meter runs at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials happening June 18 in Eugene, Oregon. Both of the events will take place on the same day, so Lancaster has to decide on which race she wants to run.

“I’ve been struggling with the decision,” she said.

Regardless of the outcome, Lancaster hopes she can inspire others to go after their dreams.

“I think if you think you can do something that’s half the battle,” she said. “Hopefully, I’ve shown that if you put in a lot of effort and believe, work hard anything is possible.”