SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Hector Lopez raised his arms and smiled triumphantly as he walked out of the San Ysidro Port of Entry Wednesday morning, finally setting foot in California — something he had not been able to do in 17 years.

Lopez, who grew up in California’s Central Valley, served six years in the U.S. Army.

After leaving the military, Lopez admitted he had a hard time coping and turned to alcohol and controlled substances. He was deported to Tijuana after being convicted of drug possession.

“To finally have the stigma of being deported behind me, it feels so awesome,” said Lopez. “Stepping on United States soil, it’s such an awesome feeling. It’s a bit overwhelming right now.”

The Army vet admitted making a big mistake but believes he should have never been sent to Mexico, a country he barely knew.

Hector Lopez spent 17 years in Mexico after beind deported for a drug offense. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“I should have never been deported. I’m an American, I was just born in Mexico. I served my country,” he said. “I served for six years, I thought that was good enough. I was ready to go to war for the United States of America. I had no problem putting my life on the line. Why? Because I’m an American.”

During his time in Tijuana, Lopez became co-director of the Unified U.S. Deported Veterans Resource Center, helping other deported vets adjust to life in Mexico.

“It’s his turn to come home,” said Robert Vivar, who has known Lopez for a long time.

Hector Lopez receives hug from friend after crossing the border into the U.S. for the first time in 17 years. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Vivar told Border Report Lopez has been instrumental in getting dozens of veterans their VA benefits along with other services.

“He was very effective in helping veterans whenever they had medical problems, housing … when they were running low on food, he secured donations so they would be able to feed themselves,” said Vivar.

Upon his return, Lopez admitted there were many times he felt he would never see the U.S. again.

“In 2020, we got COVID and a lot of people around me died, and I didn’t think I was going to make it. It feels so good because there were times I thought I was going to come home in a box.”

After spending time with friends and fellow veterans outside the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Lopez stated his priority now was visiting his mother in the hospital, although he wanted to make a quick stop at an In-N-Out Burger.

“A nice hot double-double with hot fries and a pink lemonade, it’s what I’ve been dreaming about for 17 years.”

Like other deported veterans, Lopez received what’s called humanitarian parole that allowed him to return to the U.S. It must be updated every year in order to remain in the U.S.

Lopez and thousands of other repatriated veterans are pushing Congress to pass the Veteran Service Recognition Act, which will give repatriated veterans, among other things, a path to citizenship and presidential pardons.