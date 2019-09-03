Affordable Central Texas to receive $100,000 grant to preserve affordable housing in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Housing Conservancy fund will be $100,000 richer Tuesday morning.

Mayor Steve Adler along with representatives from Wells Fargo and Affordable Central Texas (ACT) plan to present the one hundred grand check to ACT at City Hall supporting the work of the conservancy fund.

ACT manages the fund. The group sees it as one solution to address Austin’s ongoing affordability crisis. They believe this first use of a large scale economic model helps broaden economic opportunity and resources while enabling Austinites to thrive, per their press release.

The goal is to preserve workforce housing apartment buildings. According to the release, the fund aims to save them from being gentrified and protect existing tenants so they won’t be displaced.

