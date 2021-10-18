Affidavit: Man claims he was Secret Service agent, rams car he thought had ‘been in contact with terrorists’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is in jail after police accused him of intentionally ramming into another vehicle and pretending to be a police officer.

Austin police say Patrick Allen Walters, 31, caused a car crash Oct. 16 on the southbound frontage road for the Bastrop Highway (State Highway 71) by running into another vehicle with his 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier. An arrest affidavit says Walters told police he was, “tracking individuals who had been in contact with terrorists and that he had no other choice but to cause a car accident.”

Walters ran his car into a Hyundai Sonata as it was stopped at a red light on Montopolis Drive, the affidavit said. Walters went over the grass median between the east and westbound lanes of Montopolis Drive in order to hit the front of the stopped vehicle, the affidavit said.

After Walters caused the crash, the affidavit said, he approached the woman in the other vehicle and displayed a badge and gave her commands. While the woman wasn’t injured in the crash, the affidavit said she “was placed in fear for her life” due to Walters’ actions.

The badge, the affidavit said, was gold with blue accents and said “U.S. Secret Service” across the top and “Special Agent” across the bottom. The reporting officer described the badge as “larger in length and width” than badges he’s seen from other Secret Service agents.

After police responded to the incident, Walters could only provide his Texas ID card as proper identification and no other ID saying he was a Secret Service agent, the affidavit said.

Walters faces felony charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and impersonating a public servant. According to records, he’s currently in Travis County Jail on a $13,500 bond.

No attorney information for Walters was available Monday morning. Once it becomes available, we will ask for a statement on his behalf and include it in this story.