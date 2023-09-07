AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department said it responded to a fire at a high-rise in downtown Austin Thursday morning. AFD said the fire was on the 10th floor of the building.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control, according to AFD, and as of 11:31 a.m., the majority of the smoke had been cleared.

AFD reported a person was trapped on a balcony of the building, but they were removed.

“Trapped person has been removed from the building safely and has been delivered to Austin EMS for evaluation.,” AFD said in a social media post.

AFD said a search was completed with no one else found, but a secondary search was underway to check additional apartments.

According to AFD, an unconscious pet was removed from the fire apartment and was being treated.

The building was in the 500 block off Sabine Street, according to AFD.

AFD is expected to hold a media briefing surrounding the incident.