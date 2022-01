Fire at shop on 6518 North Lamar Blvd. (Courtesy Austin Fire)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department has knocked down a fire in a metal service shop building Saturday evening.

The business is located at 6518 North Lamar Boulevard, which is in between W Koenig Lane and Airport Boulevard.

An employee is being evaluated by Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, according to a Tweet from Austin Fire.

KXAN has a crew headed to the scene.