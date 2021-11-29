AFD: Evacuations underway in north Austin neighborhood due to struck gas line

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Evacuations are underway in a north Austin neighborhood due to a struck gas line, officials say.

Austin Fire said a HazMat task force was on the scene near Fawnridge Drive and North Drive.

Multiple crews were on the scene and evacuations were underway in the area. As of 12:47 p.m., four homes were evacuated.

According to Texas Gas Service, a third party contractor was working in the area and hit and damaged a gas line. The service says it’s responding with AFD and crews will be on site for the rest of the afternoon to mitigate damage and make repairs.

Texas Gas Service has crews on the scene and they are working with AFD crews to stop the gas leak.

Evacuations are underway in a north Austin neighborhood due to a struck gas line, officials say. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

The City of Austin says the Hazardous Materials Response Team “responds to incidents involving hazardous materials.” Team members are trained to handle chemical spills, gas leaks and other incidents that could involve hazardous materials.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story.