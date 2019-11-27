AFD demonstrates how ‘not’ to fry a turkey on Thanksgiving

AUSTIN (KXAN) — How you cook a turkey on Thanksgiving can make or break your feast. Just ask Clark Griswold.

While many stick to the conventional oven to brown their bird, some venture into unknown territory: a fryer. Even if it isn’t your first attempt with one, unlucky humans often suffer unseen consequences where they become “the fried.” These inadvertent injuries ruffled enough feathers to sound the alarm to take precautions.

A member of Austin Fire Department prepares for the demonstration. (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bailey).

Austin Fire Department and H-E-B Grocery Company are taking it upon themselves to demonstrate how ‘not’ to fry your turkey Wednesday morning, the day before Thanksgiving.

The fry demo will take place at H-E-B near Riverside and Pleasant Valley.

AFD will provide frying safety tips along with the stunning visuals.