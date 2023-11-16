AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Austin Fire Department, with help from H-E-B, demonstrated how not to fry a turkey.

AFD said the demonstration was in anticipation of the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the department, Texas ranks No.1 for the most grease and cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day.

AFD said some common mistakes people make while frying a turkey included:

Too much oil in the fryer pot

Dropping a frozen or partially thawed turkey into oil

Fryer is too close to structures

Oil and ice do not mix

Unattended cooking

According to AFD, the National Fire Protection Association said deep fryers cause an average of five deaths, 60 injuries and more than $15 million in property damage each year.