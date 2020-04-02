Advocates want answers on how Travis County is keeping kids in the juvenile justice system safe

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Meme Styles watched her three brothers cycle through the criminal justice system starting at a young age.

“Since we were teenagers, since we were kids,” she said. “In many cases, these are youth that maybe just need that support of their community, or if their father is not there, a mentor to step in and say, ‘I do care.’“

She and other advocates are especially worried about how kids in the juvenile justice system will stay safe during a pandemic.

On March 27, they wrote a letter to Travis County judges and officials outlining concerns about the health of young people in the youth justice system due to the threat of COVID-19, and several possible solutions.

Thursday night, groups like MEASURE, Texas Appleseed, the Texas Criminal Justice Coalition, and Lone Star Justice Alliance are holding a live web conversation from 6 pm to 7:30 pm with leaders from the city of Austin and Travis County Officials.

Watch it here.

KXAN will update this article with morning information from the conversation.