Advocates rally in Austin to demand restoration of voting rights

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A rally to restore voting rights protections is taking place at Austin City Hall Tuesday in what advocates are calling a “National Day of Action.”

The rally comes on the six year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Shelby County vs. Holder decision which ruled a Section of the Voting Rights Act unconstitutional.

Voting rights advocates claim the decision led to an emergence of discriminatory voting laws across the country and are demanding that Congress restore voting rights protections by passing the Voting Rights Advancement Act.

