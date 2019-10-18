Advocates fear mass suicide at ICE facility in Southern NM

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) ⁠— Two Cuban asylum seekers detained at the Otero County Processing Center attempted to commit suicide by slitting their wrists, and about 19 others have threatened to follow suit, immigrant advocates said Thursday.

Border Report spoke via phone with volunteers from the Las Cruces-based Advocate Visitors with Immigrants in Detention (AVID) in the Chihuahuan Desert. They said ICE detainees reached out to them from the facility in Otero County, New Mexico, warning about the situation and their intent to participate in a hunger strike sit-in on Friday.

Margaret Brown Vega and Nathan Craig, volunteers with AVID in the Chihuahuan Desert told Border Report that those individuals are now threatening mass suicide.

Border Report reached out to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson, who said they were preparing a statement. As of Thursday evening, Border Report had not yet received a statement.

Brown Vega and Craig, whose organization meets with people detained to monitor human rights in detention facilities, have penned two separate letters to members of the New Mexico’s congressional delegation, urging them to visit those who are protesting; call for their immediate release; initiate a comprehensive investigation of the facility.

A Cuban man who legally sought asylum died by apparent suicide while being detained at an immigration jail in Louisiana, authorities said Wednesday.