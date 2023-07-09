DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County STAR Flight transported a patient in “serious, but stable” condition from Hamilton Pool Preserve Sunday afternoon after a heat-related incident.

Austin and Travis County emergency crews responded to Hamilton Pool Preserve Sunday after reports of a patient experiencing a “heat-related issue” along the trail. The call came in just before 3 p.m. Sunday. Travis County Parks staff, the Lake Travis Fire Department, STAR Flight and Austin Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) all responded to the call.

The patient required a “cold water immersion treatment.” STAR Flight later transported them from the scene, with officials adding their condition was still serious, but had stabilized.

After initial reports of a possible second patient, ATCEMS officials confirmed only one patient was involved in the incident.