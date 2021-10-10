Adult, child injured in east Austin church parking lot crash

Two people were hurt in a single-car crash in an east Austin church parking lot Sunday. An adult was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and a child had minor injuries but as also taken to a hospital. (KXAN photo/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were hurt, one with life-threatening injuries, after a single-vehicle crash in a church parking lot Sunday in east Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported via Twitter an adult suffered critical, life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center. A second patient, a young child, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Dell Children’s Hospital.

The crash happened at 4301 Tannehill Lane, the address for Greater Mt. Zion Church just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and west of U.S. Highway 183. Photos from the scene show a parking lot arm through the front windshield of a Hyundai sedan.