ACL Twitter account apologizes for ‘accidental’ tweet at President Trump

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits is in some hot water Tuesday after an aggressive tweet targeted at President Trump was accidentally sent from the organization’s Twitter account.

Around 10:30 a.m. the official ACL Twitter account replied to one of the president’s tweets saying, “I can’t wait to see your fat a– behind bars.” It has since been deleted.

Soon after the initial tweet was deleted ACL sent an apology tweet claiming the first was an accident and doesn’t express the views of the organization.