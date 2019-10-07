ACC set to vote on selling part of Pinnacle campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Community College Board of Trustees is set to vote Monday on selling a portion of the nine-acre Pinnacle Campus in southwest Austin.

Trustees declared the building a surplus property in an approved resolution back in April. This allowed it to be posted for sale. The college has already received multiple bids to buy the property, according to the board’s agenda.

Richard Rhodes, President/CEO of ACC released a statement back in April when ACC announced it would start accepting offers on the campus:

“Pinnacle Campus has served the district well over the years, but it’s time to take a closer look at how we might improve the campus experience for our students in the southwest region,” “This is the first step in a process that includes working with the Southwest Austin community to help us develop a learning environment for the future.”

ACC said it wanted to improve the campus experience for students in that area. The Pinnacle campus closed to evaluate needed repairs and improvements back in the summer of 2018.