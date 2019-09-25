ACC launching new manufacturing incubator

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College announced plans to open a new startup incubator for manufacturing businesses. The program will give ACC students hands-on experience working on projects for entrepreneurs trying to launch manufacturing businesses.

“A third of major employers in Central Texas are manufacturers,” said Dr. Richard Rhodes, ACC President and CEO in a statement. “It’s one of our fastest-growing sectors, but the work is shifting.”

Rhodes says the incubator will help “bridge the gap” between students looking for experience and entrepreneurs who need help getting their business off the ground.

“Not only will the new incubator be used to train students on real-world projects but also used by startups… who can utilize the Lab for their first alpha and beta prototypes and products,” says Mitch Jacobson, executive director of Austin Technology Incubator which is helping fund the incubator.

A grant from the National Economic Development Administration’s Regional Innovation Strategies program makes up the bulk of the funding along with matching dollars from the City of Austin, Amazon Web Services and others.