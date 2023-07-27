AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College issued a warning Wednesday regarding fraudulent internship offers being sent directly to college students, which has included ACC students.

ACC said it immediately notified students and employees about the issue.

According to ACC, there have been reports of students receiving messages in their email accounts that appeared to have come from ACC faculty; however, the messages were delivered through non-ACC email addresses.

“The emails tell victims they were selected for a paid internship. Students then receive a fraudulent check and are asked to purchase supplies from a shell-company vendor using the funds they received. After the victim has incurred the personal expense, they learn from their bank that the check they received is fraudulent,” the college said.

ACC said those receiving such emails or similarly suspicious emails to alert ACC Police immediately at (512) 223-1231.

The college said it wanted to remind students and employees that all official college emails would always come from an ACC email account.