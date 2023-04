AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Community College said it will host a job fair for its students Wednesday.

ACC said 50 employers will attend the ACC’s All Majors Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Building 1000 of ACC’s Highland Campus on 6101 Highland Campus Dr.

According to the college, some employers will be looking to hire students for jobs and internships during the fair.

The college asked students to register on ACC’s student employment web system before attending the fair.