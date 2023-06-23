PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN)– “Findings were related to neglectful supervision, sexual abuse, and physical abuse that were perpetrated by foster parents and household members with victims ranging in age from 2 years old to 16 years old.”

That’s an excerpt from a letter of intent from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) sent to Lonestar Social Services (LSS), earlier this month.

KXAN got a copy of the letter, which notified LSS that HHSC plans to revoke their permit to be a child-placing agency.

The letter follows another one sent by the Texas Department of Family Protective Services in April, terminating the department’s contract with LSS due to other violations, according to that letter.

It also comes as the HHSC office of inspector general investigates LSS.

HHSC’s 56-page letter of intent outlined several violations, stating there were a total of 349 over the past five years for LSS’ main branch in Pflugerville, as well as its six branches in other parts of the state.

The letter stated repeated deficiencies in some areas, including screenings and background checks, and children’s rights.

“…There have been deficiencies in the main office, branch 7 and branch 4 regarding falsification of documents where employees [sic] were being asked to backdate records and sign documents that they personally did not complete such as admission reports, intake assessments, service plans, foster parent training, TB tests, and home inspections,” the report read.

The department said problems with payments to foster families have also been an ongoing issue since 2019 at all LSS branches.

The letter said LSS had completed a plan of action to correct violations, but that the “operation continued to accumulate deficiencies in the same areas that were the basis for the Plan of Action.”

HHSC wrote that “the level of mismanagement related to compliance, funds, and falsification” made revoking their permit appropriate, since it “creates a risk to children,” and shows LSS’ “lack of trustworthiness to keep children’s best interests a priority.”

The letter listed dozens of violations and stated that they are under administrative review.

KXAN has reached out to Lonestar Social Services for comment about these violations and is waiting to hear back.

A spokesperson had previously told KXAN they were cooperating with the HHSC Office of Inspector General for their investigation.

