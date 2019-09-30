ABIA to receive $11.12 million infrastructure grant from Department of Transportation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International is among several airports to receive federal grant money to support airport infrastructure.

The Department of Transportation announced Monday that it will award $157 million to 34 airports in 19 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This marks the sixth allotment of FAA and Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding, totaling $3.18 billion.

“Infrastructure projects funded by these grants will advance safety, improve travel, generate jobs and provide other economic benefits for local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Airports can receive AIP entitlement funding based on activity levels each year. According to the ABIA’s factsheet, the Austin airport saw over 13.8 million travelers in 2017. ABIA is to receive $11.12 million for runway rehabilitation.