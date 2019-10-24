ABIA teases new international air service

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) is keeping Austin on the edge of its passenger seats. On Wednesday the airport teased “big news” in a tweet.

That brings us to today, and an ABIA press release revealed they will announce a new international air service.

The press conference will be held at the east ticket counters of ABIA at 10 a.m. The announcement will be lead by Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Executive Director Jacqueline Yaft and Visit Austin President & CEO Tom Noonan.

This announcement follows many other additional international flights this year:

The airport also began giving incentives to airlines to bring new direct and international flights. The city’s Department of Aviation approved the rules which will give airlines hundreds of thousands of dollars in credit, waiving facility fees and offer advertising money to those that bring in the flights.