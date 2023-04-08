AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott called for the pardon of Daniel Perry a day after he was found guilty by a jury for the 2020 murder of a Black Lives Matter protester in Austin.

“I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry,” Abbott said in a tweet Saturday.

In the tweet, Abbott said Texas has one of the strongest “Stand Your Ground” laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified.

Texas’ pardon process starts with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The board can submit a pardon recommendation to the governor, who then can approve the pardon.

Abbott said he requested the board request a pardon for Perry and “instructed the Board to expedite its review.”

“I look forward to approving the Board’s pardon recommendation as soon as it hits my desk,” Abbott’s tweet said.

