AUSTIN (KXAN)— The Austin Police Department says it’ll be releasing body camera footage later this month, showing the moments one of their own was killed in a SWAT situation on Saturday morning.

This is in line with its policy to release video within 10 business days of an officer-involved shooting.

Officer Jorge “George” Pastore was shot and killed by Ahmed Mohamed Nassar, according to APD.

Mother and son, Eyman El-Nemr Nassar and Riad Nassar were also killed, according to a search warrant affidavit. Another relative was stabbed, was able to escape and called 911, the affidavit said.

Days after the horrific tragedy, the area on Bernoulli Drive is still blocked off. On Wednesday, APD and the FBI were out on scene investigating, going in and out of that home where the killings happened.



Deafening silence, sunflowers and a police flag rest outside the crime scene where Pastore was killed trying to save a family in this home.

A neighbor’s home security video caught shots ringing out. It was audio from some of Pastore’s final moments.



“The last memory I have of him was I was standing on scene, he ran up, he saw me and other officers gave us hugs,” Michael Bullock with the Austin Police Association (APA) said. “And with a smile on his face, he went into battle and he didn’t come home. That is a warrior’s death right there.”



Hearts are broken. Those who live in the area, walk past the crime scene, struggling to find words.



“Oh, it’s shocking, it’s just devastating,” a neighbor said.

The other officer shot is now home. and in the thick of grief the, APA said law enforcement is preparing for Pastore’s procession and funeral. Officers from all over the state to pay their respects.

“The solace that we find is when we honor their legacy by continuing to be the warriors that go out and fight for this city,” Bullock said. “But it’s difficult.”

Pastore will be laid to rest Friday. KXAN will honor his life and legacy, by bringing you full coverage of his funeral live. We’ll also follow the procession leading to the ceremony as it winds through Austin.