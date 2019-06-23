A Lubbock man is trying to find better homes for his more than 60 cats and dogs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Lubbock man says he is overwhelmed by his more than 60 cats and dogs that he is trying to find better homes for.

Four years ago, Santiago Diaz said his girlfriend wanted a cat, and despite his hesitations, he said yes. Well, that cat was never spayed.

Fast forward multiple litters later, Diaz said the situation spiraled out of control.

“There’s been a couple days where I have eaten nothing because of that. I can’t cook, I can’t eat here. They swarm me. I sit down to eat at the table they are all here,” said Diaz.

Diaz lives in a county where there is no limit to the number of animals you can own.

All he wants to do now is find these animals a healthy and safe place to live.