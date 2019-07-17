A look at the perks in Indeed’s new office building at the Domain

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Indeed Inc. has made its growth in Austin visible from miles around. The career hunting company’s logo became part of Austin’s downtown skyline a couple of years ago. Now, its namesake is one of the most visible features of the emerging skyline in “Austin’s second downtown,” The Domain.









Indeed recently began moving employees into the new Domain office tower, near the northwest corner of Burnet and Braker. It has leased the entire 11-story, 310,000-square-foot building, which is large enough to accommodate 1,700-plus employees.

Inside, Indeed’s new space features a seven-story interconnecting atrium with a staircase, music room and two barista stations. There’s also a game room and a full fitness facility in the new space to keep employees energized. The company also serves breakfast and lunch daily in a sprawling cafeteria and even has an Airstream trailer inside.

