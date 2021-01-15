A look at COVID-19 vaccination distribution one month after first administered shot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The promise of a vaccine had been discussed for months in 2020 but it wasn’t until December when things really started to get going. First, on Dec. 11, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Then, just a week later on Dec. 18, an emergency use authorization was approved for the Moderna vaccine.

In the midst of that, the Lone Star State received its first shipment of vaccines on Dec. 15. A total of 224,250 doses for Texas to distribute. Travis and Williamson counties would receive 15,600 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in its first week.

Since then, Travis County alone has received 73,175 doses of the vaccine, averaging around 14,635 doses each week.

During that time, frontline workers in the health care industry were prioritized and vaccinated first under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Texas Department of State Health Services‘ Phase 1A allocation.

Ascension Texas reported it has vaccinated more than 15,000 of its frontline workers and to date, provided more than 9,000 second-dose vaccinations. At Baylor, Scott & White, more than 49,000 employees have been vaccinated.

“It’s been really busy here at the state and there are a lot of folks out there right now that want to try to find the vaccine and I know they’ve had challenges finding the vaccine and that’s just kind of part of this process,” said Dr. David Lakey, vice chancellor for health affairs and chief medical officer for the University of Texas System and a member of the COVID-19 Task Force.

At present, the state has moved on to vaccinating those who fall under Phase 1B — people who are 65 years and older or those with a chronic medical condition. Lakey explains it will take some time to vaccinate this group.

“We have about 30 million Texans and this 1B group that the state decided to focus on because the data said that these are the individuals who are most at risk that’s a large number of people, that’s about 8 to 9 million individuals,” he said.

Lakey said it’s going to take some time to get through that group. At present, the State receives around 320,000 doses of the vaccine each week with only about 15,000 of those doses allocated for Travis County where 129,943 people who are 65 years and older live, according to the latest data from the United States Census Bureau.

Lakey hopes the latest strategy of creating hubs for large scale vaccination distribution helps the vaccination process move forward faster.

“But it’s going to be a while and that’s part of the message is that there is a need for some of that patience and continued prudent steps of wearing masks and physical distancing,” he said.