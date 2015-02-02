A Living Legend Uses His Legacy for a Great Cause

Football Hall of Famer Earl Campbell was one of the greatest to ever play the game. Now he’s using his legacy to bring awareness to a cause that’s important to his own family and so many other Americans….multiple sclerosis. Earl’s son Tyler was diagnosed with relapsing MS in 2007. The diagnosis ended Tyler’s college football career, but it opened up the door of opportunity for him and his dad to work together to raise awareness of the disease and promote ways to raise funds to find a cure, such as their Flavors of Austin event, and their work through MSInspiration.com.