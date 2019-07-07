A group of men arrested in downtown Austin after allegedly starting a fight in a bar on Sixth Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of men were arrested in downtown Austin early Friday morning for allegedly starting a fight and injuring multiple people including a police officer.

Police responded to a 1:11 a.m. call of a fight breaking out at the Vulcan Gas Company on East Sixth Street.

According to one of the victims, he was told of a fight starting in one of the hallways at the venue. He said as he approached the group of men, he was struck in the face by a man in a yellow shirt, later identified as 22-year-old Edgar Marquez Venegas. He went on to tell police he while a few others were able to push the group outside.

A second victim said he was in the DJ booth when he observed the fight. He attempted to intervene and says he was hit in the face multiple times- once by a 2×4 which caused him to bleed from his eyebrow. The suspect who struck him was later identified as 24-year-old Jose Corrales.

One of the officers called to the scene observed Venegas, Corrales and a third suspect, identified as 21-year-old Guadalupe Galindo, in an alley behind the bar standing over a motorcycle. According to the officer, when the three men saw him approaching, they fled.

The pursuing officer said they were able to detain Galindo as he was exiting the alley and Venegas was detained after he ran about a block down East Sixth Street.

Police say Corrales ran down the alley toward San Jacinto Boulevard. The pursuing officer said he saw a belt wrapped around Corrales’ fist. He said after gaining some ground on him, Corrales unwrapped the belt and swung it at him striking him in the lip. Corrales was later detained at the 700 block of San Jacinto Boulevard.

According to investigators, surveillance footage from the venue shows the three suspects throwing punches at door staff. They said it also showed Galindo swinging a broom stick hitting one of the victim’s and Corrales hitting another with a 2×4.

All three are facing charges of evading a peace officer, and assault with injury. Corrales also faces a charge of assault on a peace officer.