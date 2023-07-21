(KXAN) — The AARP has a long list of money saving-tips from experts and research.

KXAN asked Neil Wertheimer, the deputy editor of the AARP’s guide ‘99 Great Ways to Save‘ for some of his best tips from the guide, which is now in its 14th edition.

Let’s start at the grocery store.

“Before you leave home, look at the app or website of your grocery store. Two thirds of grocery stores now offer exclusive discounts online,” said Wertheimer.

Once you are in the store, go for certain brands.

“We just did some research about house brands versus name brands. We had reporters across the country shop a list of 32 items and compare the prices. Overall, they save 27% by buying the house brand over the name brands.”

This next tip is important before you head toward the register.

“Go to self checkout. All kinds of studies have shown the psychology of it that you really do tend to shop and get less than if you just let someone else check you out.”

The guide also has advice on how to save on airline tickets.

“We found an interesting study that showed that the best time to book an airplane flights is 28 to 35 days prior to the flight compared with waiting to look or last minute deal.”

The experts found you could save more than 10% by booking your ticket during that time frame.

Another study cited by the AARP showed booking on a Sunday could save you five to 15% compared with booking on a Friday.

The full list of 99 Great ways to save is available online.