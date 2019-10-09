97-year-old UT professor says his Nobel Prize money will go to the university

A photo of John Goodenough in his lab in 2015. Courtesy UT Austin.

Austin (KXAN) — “No, I didn’t anticipate anything,” said 97-year-old University of Texas at Austin engineering professor John B. Goodenough on a call with reporters Wednesday, the same day he had been awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry along with two other scientists for the development of the lithium ion battery.

“It was a very eventful day,” Goodenough laughed. “That’s all I can say.”

UT Austin explained that Goodenough was in Austin Wednesday receiving another award: the Copley Medal from the Royal Society.

The call with the press was delayed a half-hour because Goodenough “had to put his head down for a quick nap,” a press officer with the Royal Society explained. But after that nap, the professor was jovial and refreshed while talking with reporters.

Goodenough shares the award with M. Stanley Whittingham of the State University of New York at Binghamton and Akira Yoshino of Meijo University in Japan.

The total prize amount is 9 million Swedish Krona, which converts to just over $900,000. Each of the three scientists sharing this year’s award, including Goodenough, will get one-third of the share. At a ceremony in Stockholm in December, Goodenough will receive more than $300,000 for this award as well as a medal and a diploma.

“My share of the Nobel prize will go to my University [of Texas at Austin] to support the people who work there,” Goodenough told reporters on the call.

When asked how he thought UT Austin would react to his award, Goodenough replied with a hearty laugh. “Well, I hope they still keep me employed.”

KXAN asked Goodenough how this award stacked up in the list of things he’s most proud of in life.

“What am I most proud of?” Goodenough said. “I don’t know, I would say, all my friends.”

He laughed again.

“You know I ‘ve had an interesting career and I’ve wrote a book saying, ‘Witness to Grace,'” said Goodenough, who has in fact authored a book called Witness to Grace). “And I don’t know whether it’s chance or grace.”

The lithium-ion battery

“This lightweight, rechargeable and powerful battery is now used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles,” said a release from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, who awards the prize. “It can also store significant amounts of energy from solar and wind power, making possible a fossil fuel-free society,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

The production of these batteries, the academy said, has allowed for the development of cleaner energy technologies and electric vehicles and consequently reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

They credited Goodenough with an important breakthrough using cobalt oxide that would lead to more powerful batteries.

UT Austin noted in a release that the materials Goodenough developed offered the “high-energy density needed to power portable electronics, initiating the wireless revolution.” Batteries in devices many people use today — from electric vehicles to laptops, to power tools, to cell phones — use cathode materials modeled after the methods Goodenough developed.

UT explained that in 1979 Goodenough made the discovery which showed that, “by using lithium cobalt oxide as the cathode of a lithium-ion rechargeable battery, it would be possible to achieve a high density of stored energy with an anode other than metallic lithium.”

A life in pursuit of knowledge

Goodenough was born in Germany in 1922. He received his bachelor’s degree from Yale University and earned his doctorate at the University of Chicago.

His career began in a lab at the Massachusets Institute of Technology where he did work which — according to UT — “he laid the groundwork for the development of random-access memory (RAM) for the digital computer.” Goodenough then became a professor at the University of Oxford where he made his discovery related to lithium-ion.

In 1986, he retired from Oxford and headed to UT Austin where he remains on the faculty today in a role titled “Virginia H. Cockrell Centennial Chair of Engineering” in the Cockrell School. He is one of the two living Nobel laureates on the faculty at UT.

UT Austin explains that Goodenough still aspires to invent more sustainable and efficient battery materials.

“Goodenough and his team recently identified a new safe cathode material for use in sodium-ion batteries,” the university said.

“Live to 97 and you can do anything,” said Goodenough in UT Austin’s release. “I’m honored and humbled to win the Nobel prize. I thank all my friends for the support and assistance throughout my life.”

“In addition to being a world-class inventor, he’s an outstanding teacher, mentor and researcher,” said UT Austin President Gregory Fenves. “We are grateful for John’s three decades of contributions to UT Austin’s mission.”