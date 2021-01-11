96-year-old woman, granddaughter go viral with handcrafted jewelry

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – A 96-year-old Navajo woman and her granddaughter are making waves on social media. They’ve recently become viral sensations with their handcrafted jewelry that people can’t seem to get enough of.

Annette Bilagody from the Navajo Nation is featured in a couple of viral videos on Instagram and Tik Tok. She’s been making handcrafted jewelry for decades on the reservation. But recently, she asked her granddaughter Attiya Bennett, who also creates her own jewelry, about selling her creations on social media.

“Everybody just fell in love and they’re ‘like oh my god, we want these necklaces, everything,’” said Bennett. “So, I made a post about it and we sold within 30 minutes and she was so happy and I was so happy, I started crying.”

A 96-year-old #Navajo woman and her granddaughter are making waves on social media! They've recently become viral sensations with their handcrafted jewelry that people can't seem to get enough of. Full story on @KRQE at 10 pm! pic.twitter.com/K8ONsNlMYY — Brady Wakayama (@BradyWakayama) January 11, 2021

Bennett said since her initial posts back in the fall of last year, business has been thriving and her grandmother is still shocked by the outpouring of support, with some videos reaching more than 200,000 views and 10,000 likes.

“She never knew she could sell this many [sic], stuff online,” said Bennett. “So business has flourished. Everybody’s always asking about her. She’s known as the ‘Tik Tok famous Granny on the rez’ and people want to take pictures of her.”

Bennett said her grandmother is a true inspiration in her life and jewelry making has brought their family closer together over the years.

“Granny is always weaving and the sounds of the loom and everything and that’s how we would do, run around and get in trouble,” said Bennett. “And hear [her] say ‘sit still, you need to learn something.'”

As the family’s business continues to grow, Bennett wants to thank everyone who’s supported them and hopes her grandmother could bring some joy to peoples’ lives. “It makes me so happy that I could just share her and my mom and my sister, our own little business and we’re three generations doing the same thing, making necklaces – our creativity,” said Bennett.

