93.7 KLBJ’s ‘Dudley and Bob with Matt’ is moving to afternoons

Dale Dudley, Bob Fonseca and Matt Bearden co-hosting The Dale and Bob with Matt Show on 93.7 KLBJ (courtesy KLBJ)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The iconic morning radio show, “The Dudley and Bob with Matt Show”, will be moving to afternoons, according to KLBJ’s Program Director and radio personality, LA Lloyd.

The show will now air from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The show started on 93.7 KLBJ as “The Dudley and Bob Show” with former Lubbock radio personality Dale Dudley and former sales director Bob Fonseca. Later, comedian Matt Bearden was added to co-host.

The show has been broadcast in the mornings for more than 20 years and has been inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame.

Lloyd said that due to changes in media technology, the audience is moving to other listening options. He sees this as an opportunity to place “The Dudley and Bob with Matt Show” in an afternoon time slot and make it accessible to listeners on afternoon schedules.

“We want to offer our loyal listeners the same show format and give our afternoon listeners a chance to hear the show,” said Lloyd during a phone interview.

Lloyd said he has monitored the social media response and believes it is mostly positive.

The morning time slot will be replaced by LA Lloyd offering rock music, guests and audience participation.

Lloyd said his format would be more open than a typical DJ experience offered by most music stations.

“Here’s an example: When news of Rush’s drummer, Neil Peart, passing last week broke, I put my own grief to the side and opened the phones for listeners to call in and speak about their grief,” Lloyd said. “This type of open format is what we want to achieve.”

There is not yet a firm date on when the transition will happen, but the show is expected to move in early February.