Texas DPS arrest man accused of accessing child pornography from his cell phone

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man arrested Friday faces a charge of possession or promotion of child pornography, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to Texas DPS, on July 12 they received a report of cyber-crime activity. The report said a website containing child pornography was accessed by a cell phone. The report also included the suspect’s cellphone’s Media Access Control (MAC) address.

After an investigation, Texas DPS executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on Woodward Street in southeast Austin. Officers confronted the suspect, 59-year-old Victor Arnold, and asked for consent to search his phone. Arnold provided written consent, and investigators were able to match Arnold’s phone’s MAC address to the address mentioned in the report.

According to officers, a review of Arnold’s internet search history revealed that on July 18 he accessed the website. Arnold later confirmed this by admitting he viewed child pornography.

Arnold was taken and booked in the Travis County Jail and faces a charge of possession or promotion of child pornography.