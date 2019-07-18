CapMetro reflects on one year anniversary since the beginning of Cap Remap

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A year ago in June, the public transit organization Capital Metro announced their Cap Remap plan which aimed at overhauling the city’s existing bus routes and adding more rapid transit options. According to CapMetro CEO Randy Clarke, since the initiative began transit ridership has increased by 4.5%.

One of the biggest goals of the Cap Remap plan was to improve Austin resident’s accessibility to service areas. After the remap 80% of those living in the CapMetro service area are only a short walk away from a high-frequency route. In addition, 40% of those living in minority neighborhoods are within a 10-minute walk to a service area.

Since 2018 CaMetro has also invested $3.5 million in its bus stop amenities program, which went towards improved stops, shade, benches and security at service areas. According to Clarke, they added 125 new shelters, 25 solar-powered signs and 95 new solar lighting systems.

Last month CapMetro launched an on-demand transit system in Manor called Pickup, which replaced a bus route that was underperforming in the area. They plan to implement three more Pickup lines, one near St. David’s Northside, another in the East Memorial Govalle area and the last in the Webberville Rogge area.

In the past year, CapMetro has partnered with the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority on two lines from Lakeline and Leander. Clarke said if the partnership continues they would love to work on a route with CTRMA in the southwest corridor.

“The entire rollout has gove very well, ridership numbers are up, we are providing more service for people,” said Clarke. “The most important thing is CapMetro is working closely with our community, hearing customers probably like we have never done before.”