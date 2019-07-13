Woman arrested after police find Cheetos bag filled with pills during traffic stop

A grill cheese made with Cheetos is shown during a press preview for a three-day pop-up restaurant featuring an all-Cheetos menu, Tuesday Aug. 15, 2017, in New York. Celebrity chef Anne Burrell has been given the unenviable task of creating an entire menu for a pop-up restaurant based on Cheetos. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was arrested Friday after police found a Cheetos bag filled with pills stuffed into her shorts during a traffic stop.

According to police, at 12:01 a.m. an officer noticed a car fail to use a left turn signal followed by driving through a stop sign at the intersection of Gregg Lane and Fusch Grove Road.

Upon initiating the stop, officers found two men in the car’s front seats and a woman sitting in the back. According to officers, the woman was acting nervous and her story was inconsistent. When asked if she was carrying anything illegal police say she hesitated, looked down at her shorts and said no.

After receiving consent police searched the vehicle, and a K-9 unit was alerted to the back seat where the woman, identified as 30-year-old Kamecha Seaborne, was sitting.

Police say they noticed a bulge in Seaborne’s shorts so they detained her and took her to the Pflugerville Holding Facility to perform a strip search. When they arrived police say they found a Cheetos bag in the back seat of the cruiser filled with around 100 pills of varying shapes and colors.

A second baggie also filled with numerous pills was found under the rear car seat of the police cruiser where Seaborne was sitting. She was arrested and faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance.