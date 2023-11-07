WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – One of the state’s fastest growing counties has asked voters to consider $825 million in road improvements.

There are 38 road projects listed in the county’s bond program related to this election. Some projects of note were the widening of Ronald Regan Boulevard from RM 3405 to Sun City Boulevard. Another big project includes improvements at FM 1431 and Highway 183.

As reported by KXAN Traffic Anchor Erica Brennes in October, Williamson County voters historically have passed similar measures. Voters approved bonds in 2000, 2006, 2013 and 2019 elections.

According to an interview in October, Williamson County Communications Director Connie Odom said much of these projects are to help the county accommodate the rapidly-growing number of drivers on its roads.

“In certain cases, then they can bypass downtown areas where maybe moms and kids and dads are all going to school and to work. And so that bigger traffic can find other ways to go without impacting people’s daily commute,” Odom said.