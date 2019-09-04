82 Hays County places sign up to be possible filming locations

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The goal was to have 50 locations in Hays County sign up for the chance to become filming locations. Since the challenge began July 12, 82 places are now registered, according to the Texas Film Commission.

About a quarter of those registered places are San Marcos city property, such as parks and facilities, according to a release from the San Marcos Cinema Club, which helped property owners fill out applications. Businesses now on the list include Root Cellar Cafe, Rhea’s Ice Cream, Industry, Sean Patrick’s Pub, Wonder World Cave & Park, Gil’s Broiler & Manske Roll Bakery.

The effort was meant to attract productions to the county, and thereby give it an economic boost. The total economic impact of the motion picture and TV production industry in Hays and Caldwell counties since 2008 has been more than $26 million, according to the Greater San Marcos Partnership.

A sample of what’s been filmed in San Marcos