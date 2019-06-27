Williamson County Sheriff’s office seeks help solving two cold cases

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s office is looking for help solving two cold cases. Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted two sketches Wednesday.

The Orange Socks case: An old forensics drawing on the left verses an updated version by one of our reserve cold case volunteers who is a forensics artist. Remember DNA databases related to public genealogy help law enforcement solve cases. Please opt in not out. #ColdCaseUnit pic.twitter.com/pnbxR4QolC — Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) June 26, 2019

The first is a case that occurred on Halloween 1979. A woman’s body turned up in a ditch in the Georgetown area. Investigators called her “Orange Socks” because that’s all she was wearing at the time.

Serial killer Henry Lee Lucas confessed to killing the woman and was convicted of the crime in 1984. Lucas later recanted his confession and died in prison in 2001.

A volunteer forensic artist worked on the new sketch for the Cold Case division to find out if anyone knows this woman’s name.

The second sketch Sheriff Chody posted was of a woman whose body was found near Jarrell in 1989.

Here is another cold case with an updated forensics drawing. Image on left is old drawing, right image is updated. Case titled Corona girl bcuz she was wearing a shirt w/ the brand name. Help us identify her. Contact our cold case unit 512-943-5204 or email coldcasetips@wilco.org pic.twitter.com/1ATlHdu1fe — Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) June 26, 2019

Detectives call her “Corona Girl” because she was wearing a Corona Beer t-shirt when she was found.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s office started its cold case unit two years ago. It is made up of retired law enforcement officers who are working on eleven cold-case killings.

Sheriff Chody wants people to consider signing up for public genealogy databases to help find family members who may still be alive.