(KXAN) — A new report explores how many Americans play video games and why.

“Sixty-five percent of Americans are playing games today, that’s more than 212 million Americans,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, the president and CEO of Entertainment Software Association, or ESA.

The ESA report found 76% of parents play video games with their children.

“We think there are a few reasons behind that,” said Pierre-Louis. “First and foremost, it allows parents to see what’s happening in their household and understand what’s behind the game but beyond parents are finding that games have educational benefits, as well as social emotional skills, whether it’s learning about teamwork, or collaboration, or even building empathy as you play with other players.”

Online video gaming has been a concern for some parents with advocates pushing for safety features against predators and scammers.

Pierre-Louis said safety is a top concern for ESA as well.

“One of the most important things we do is provide tools for parents to understand how to play those games. Right now, when you buy a modern console, you can also download an app on your phone. You can limit the amount of time and those connections that kids have and how much they spend.”

The gaming industry found older Americans are also playing video games at a high rate, “adults over 65 are especially likely to value video games for stimulating thinking and helping them relax,” according to ESA’s Video Game Industry report.