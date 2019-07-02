62 pounds of marijuana found in Fayette Co. drug bust

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Saturday, Sergeant Randy Thurman and K-9 partner Kolt, of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit, busted a driver with 62 pounds of marijuana, according to a press release.

The Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office reported that around noon June 29, Thurman and Kolt stopped a Ford crew cab Dually on Interstate 10 for a traffic violation. After speaking to the driver, Thurman suspected drug trafficking and was then given approval to inspect the truck.

Kolt performed a sweep of the vehicle and then indicated there were narcotics in the bed of the truck, according to a press release.

Sixty-two pounds of marijuana were discovered beneath a pile of used A/C compressors and were removed. The marijuana was estimated to have a street value of $31,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

(FCSO)

The driver was 20-year-old San Juan resident Fernando Munoz. After the bust, Munoz was arrested for felony drug possession and transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.