62 pounds of marijuana found in Fayette Co. drug bust

News

by: Alyssa Weinstein

Posted: / Updated:

(FCSO)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Saturday, Sergeant Randy Thurman and K-9 partner Kolt, of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit, busted a driver with 62 pounds of marijuana, according to a press release.

The Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office reported that around noon June 29, Thurman and Kolt stopped a Ford crew cab Dually on Interstate 10 for a traffic violation. After speaking to the driver, Thurman suspected drug trafficking and was then given approval to inspect the truck.

Kolt performed a sweep of the vehicle and then indicated there were narcotics in the bed of the truck, according to a press release.

Sixty-two pounds of marijuana were discovered beneath a pile of used A/C compressors and were removed. The marijuana was estimated to have a street value of $31,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

(FCSO)

The driver was 20-year-old San Juan resident Fernando Munoz. After the bust, Munoz was arrested for felony drug possession and transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss