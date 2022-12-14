BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
Choose the perfect white elephant gift
White elephant gifts aren’t known for being fancy, but it’s still fun to try picking a gift that everyone will fight over. This can be a particular challenge when you’re saddled with a $10 price limit.
However, that doesn’t mean you have to settle on something boring and call it a day. Whether you’re looking for a gift that’s fun or silly, practical or great for foodies, there are plenty of options for you to choose from.
In this article: Ridley’s 100 Single Cheesy Joke Cards, Gynnx Coffee Cup Warmer and Melitta Filter Coffee Maker.
Fun and silly white elephant gifts
Armed with these tiny hands, whoever ends up with this white elephant gift can play all manner of pranks or simply pose for some funny photos. You can choose from regular tiny hands, tiny lobster claws, tiny boxing gloves or tiny pirate hooks.
Ridley’s 100 Single Cheesy Joke Cards
Whoever in your workplace is the biggest fan of dad jokes will be aching to get their hands on this set of cheesy joke cards. Each card is designed to look like a cheese single to really up the cheese factor.
Screaming goats have become viral video sensations. Whoever ends up with this gift can have their own screaming goat for their desk. It also comes with a book of fun facts about these goats, but let’s not pretend the screaming figurine isn’t the main event.
Daisy Lane Christmas Beer Can Cooler
Anyone who believes the festive season is “the most wonderful time for a beer” will love this cute beer koozie. It keeps beer cans, or other drink cans, cold for longer and is the perfect accessory for upcoming holiday parties.
Consisting of a mini punching bag and two tiny boxing gloves to be worn on the index fingers, this desktop boxing set is the perfect way of knocking out work stress. It even comes with a book containing finger-boxing moves.
Other top fun and silly white elephant gifts
- Whiskey lovers will fight over this bourbon-scented lip balm to hydrate those dry winter lips.
- The fast-paced card game Uno is the perfect gift for anyone who has people to entertain over the festive season.
- Fidgeters in the group will all be vying for this twistable snake toy that can be configured in numerous ways.
- This funny book is filled with facts that sound completely made up and is a great find for trivia nerds.
- Fans of crosswords will find this book of 200 USA Today crossword puzzles extremely fun.
- This adorable mini Bob Ross bobblehead comes with a mini book of Bob Ross paintings.
- These silly notepads are designed for talking through problems or humorously expressing feelings — great for office drama.
- In this magnetic poetry kit, 72 individual words can be rearranged to write poetry or notes to other household members.
- Fans of fast food will love this in-car french fry holder that fits in a cup holder and means users can enjoy their fries on the go without the risk of spillage.
- Everyone who loves a slice will be fighting over these cute pizza socks.
- These poppable fidget toys are like reusable bubble wrap and infinitely fun to play with.
Practical white elephant gifts
Ninja Outdoorsman 11-in-1 Stainless Steel Credit Card Tool
This tool has 11 functions, including a can opener, flat screwdriver, cutting edge, bottle opener, ruler, water compass and four-position wrench. Because it’s the size of a credit card, users can easily slip it into their wallet, so they’re ready for anything.
Heykir Home Reusable Glass Straw Set
With three straight and three clear reusable drinking straws in a set, plus two cleaning brushes, the eco-conscious folks in your group will want to get their hands on this gift. They’re available in clear and colored glass versions, some of which are frosted or half-frosted.
Anyone who knows the pain of forgetting about their hot drink for long enough that it goes cold will appreciate this coffee cup warmer. It has two temperature settings and is available in a range of colors, including a stylish woodgrain effect version.
Sold by Amazon
Brook and Bay Touchscreen Gloves
Gloves might not be the most exciting of gifts, but they’re extremely practical for cold days and are easy to lose, so people always want more. These gloves have touchscreen-compatible fingers, so wearers don’t need to remove them to use their phones.
Staying hydrated is important, even during the workday. This reusable water bottle helps people on their quest to drink more water. It has a generous 40-ounce capacity and a soft straw lid that’s convenient to drink from.
Other top practical white elephant gifts
- This fanny pack is perfect for anyone in the know since fanny packs are back in style and they’re delightfully practical, too.
- Anyone who gets annoyed by dirty keyboards and other hard-to-clean spots will love this cleaning gel.
- Perfect for anyone who brown bags their lunch, this adorable bento-style lunchbox is made from eco-friendly wheat straw.
- This guided journal is designed to help people let go of their problems, but it isn’t for the fainthearted.
- Cyclists will all want to end up with this universal bike chain tool for removing and installing chains.
- This stylish beanie is a practical winter choice and comes in a wide selection of colors.
- Crafty and artistic people won’t want to head home without this acrylic paint set.
- Not only is this pickle picker a practical item for lovers of gherkins, but it’s also sure to get a few laughs as a gag gift.
- Capable of soothing skin, health and beauty fans will be impressed with this ice roller.
- This scalp massager is the gift that nobody knew they needed, but everybody wants.
- Everybody needs more tote bags these days, and this one is available in a range of adorable designs.
- Anyone who listens to records will be trying to swap for this vinyl record cleaning kit to keep their collection in good condition.
White elephant gifts for foodies
Tea lovers will all want to get their mitts on this chai tea sampler, containing 20 tea bags in six varieties, including original chai and Earl Grey chai. Each bag is individually wrapped, and the warming spaces are perfect for the cold winter months.
From gyoza to pierogi to stuffed pasta, there’s a wide world of dumplings out there that the recipient of this delightful gift can explore. It’s simple to use and takes some of the effort out of crafting handmade dumplings, giving users neat results every time.
Ethical Bean Classic Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee
This fair-trade, organic coffee has a classic medium roast and a great flavor that coffee fans are sure to appreciate. The company prides itself on only using beans that are fully traceable to the co-op at which they were grown.
It’s becoming increasingly common for coffee aficionados to ditch the fancy coffee machines and stick with simple coffee drippers. This basic dripper might not look fancy but it gets the job done well and lets the true flavor of the beans shine.
The 3- and 6.5-inch versions of the Lodge cast-iron skillet come in at less than $10 and will have keen cooks fighting over them. They’re great for baking deep-dish cookies and individual desserts and serving a wide range of foods, among their many other uses.
Other top white elephant gifts for foodies
- Keen cooks and food lovers can instantly make any meal fancier with a liberal application of this delicious white truffle salt.
- This literary cocktail kit contains a book with recipes for book-inspired cocktails, plus a jigger for measuring spirits and two cocktail mixing sticks.
- With this weekly meal-planning notebook, anyone who loves to cook can easily plan out their meals and keep track of their favorite recipes.
- Included in this pizza seasoning gift set are mini bottles of red pepper flakes, chili-parsley seasoning, Italian seasoning and an onion and garlic blend.
- This tea gift set includes an assortment of 10 tea varieties from a high-end tea brand.
- Dip clips hold dips clipped to the side of a plate, so they’re conveniently located for dipping without getting the rest of the food on the plate soggy.
- This popcorn set includes kernels and two varieties of seasoning for perfect movie nights.
- Spice lovers will be fighting over this hot sauce gift set that contains four mini bottles of Mexican hot sauce.
- Anyone who’s into wine will love this insulated wine tumbler that keeps chilled wine cool and room-temperature wine from getting warm.
- This tasty apple cider jam is a beautifully spiced festive treat that’s sure to have foodies desperately swapping for it.
- Fans of candy will love this adorable petite jelly bean machine that can be filled with their favorite flavors (sold separately).
- This corn holder set is perfect for people who can’t imagine a more beautiful thing than corn.
