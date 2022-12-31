Red pickup truck after flipping over in Elgin tornado on March 21, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here is a list of stories among our most clicked in 2022.

Tornadoes hit the Elgin area on an evening in March 2022.

A red pickup truck was on Highway 290 in Elgin when the tornadoes hit. A camera caught video of the truck flipping in the severe winds.

The driver of the red truck in the viral video only has minor injuries. His truck, however, was severely marred.

Nexstar hosted the Texas Governor’s debate on Sept. 30 ahead of the general election last November. The debate was between Beto O’Rouke and Greg Abbott, who went on to win the election to be the Texas governor for a second term.

According to the poll, 65% of viewers believed O’Rourke won the debate, while 35% believed Abbot did. Over 30,000 viewers submitted their responses to the poll.

The tragic mass shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two adults was one of our most viewed stories this year.

This shooting was the deadliest shooting ever at a Texas public school.

On Aug. 28 just before 11 p.m., Clateachia Stewart was pulled over in a traffic stop by Trooper Zachary Maini.

When she pulled her vehicle over, she said the trooper immediately told her to get out of the car.

The video shows Maini repeatedly telling Stewart she is under arrest, and Stewart repeatedly asks why. At one point, Maini is seen pushing Stewart into the side of her car.

Stewart was tased. “It was the weirdest thing ever. I just lost control of my body,” she told KXAN after the incident.

The Texas Department of Public Safety suspended the trooper pending the outcome of an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General.

A boil water notice was issued for Austin Water users Saturday, Feb. 5.

The notice lasted three days until the following Tuesday night. Officials later said it was caused by employee error.