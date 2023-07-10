AUSTIN (KXAN) — Five people were arrested in North Texas over the weekend in connection to a street takeover Saturday in Fort Worth. Police said they are part of the same group that organized February street takeovers in Austin.

Fort Worth Police said officers responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. Saturday where they saw a car “doing donuts in the intersection with a crowd starting to gather around them filming.”

The car left the intersection at a high rate of speed after officers turned on lights and sirens, FWPD said. A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter followed the vehicle, and an officer from a neighboring police department spiked the car.

After pulling into a gas station, FWPD said the vehicle’s occupants began running away and jumped into a different car. The helicopter followed this car to where it stopped under a bridge, and the occupants fled on foot. Officers were able to locate five people that were in the car.

Both cars were reported stolen from the Dallas-Fort Worth area with fake license plates.

Fort Worth Police said three people were taken to the city jail. Two juveniles were taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Officers “determined that this was the same organized street takeover group that committed mayhem in Austin a few months ago,” FWPD said.

Police told KXAN their intel determined the suspects were connected to the same name and social media group as the Austin event the group hosted.

Bruce Camacho, 17, and Saul Olade, 20, were charged with evading arrest/detention. Gustavo Camacho, 19, was charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A FWPD report shows all three are from the North Texas area.

In February, Austin Police responded to a series of street takeovers across the city.

The 911 center received “four times the normal number of 911 calls” on the night of the takeovers, leading to “unacceptably long waits,” Mayor Kirk Watson said in February.

APD launched an investigation into these events, named “Operation Burnout,” which led to charges of at least 24 people in connection to the takeovers.

Recent street takeover events have led to some changes at the state level. Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott signed two bills that aim to crack down on illegal street takeovers and street racing.

Abbott also launched a “street takeover task force” in February, just days after the Austin street takeover weekend. The goal is to address a rise in destructive, disruptive car demonstrations in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston.