The video in this story aired on June 20, 2023

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – The Williamson County and Cities Health District said Thursday a mosquito trap sample collected in Georgetown tested positive for West Nile virus. WCCHD said this is the fourth reported West Nile virus-positive trap in five weeks of the 2023 season.

According to WCCHD, the positive sample was collected from a trap site near Blue Hole Park which is located near 200 Austin Ave. The health district said it was the first time a positive sample was collected from that location.

Positive mosquito samples were previously detected in Georgetown (Geneva Park) and Jarrell (Sonterra Community), WCCHD said.

“As we near the July 4th holiday and enjoy outdoor activities (especially at dusk when the mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus are most active) I encourage everyone to use an EPA-approved insect repellent, empty wading pools when not in use, and ensure permanent pools are properly maintained and chlorinated,” said Jason Fritz, MPH, Integrated Vector Management Program Lead in Thursday’s announcement. “While we cannot predict if West Nile virus activity will continue at this rate, following the simple precautions to protect yourself and reduce breeding conditions will help the community.”

Mosquitoes are present in Central Texas year-round, but the population is largest and most active from May through November, the WCCHD said.

How to prevent mosquitoes

The CDC recommends homeowners do the following to get rid of mosquitoes:

Once a week , empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out any items that hold water like tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpot saucers, or trash containers. Mosquitoes lay eggs near water.

, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out any items that hold water like tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpot saucers, or trash containers. Mosquitoes lay eggs near water. Tightly cover water storage containers (buckets, cisterns, rain barrels) so mosquitoes cannot get inside to lay eggs.

For containers without lids, use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.

Fill tree holes to prevent them from filling with water.

If you have a septic tank, repair cracks or gaps. Cover open vents or plumbing pipes. Use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.

As part of its “Fight the Bite” campaign, the health district recommends the “three D’s” of mosquito safety:

Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes or clogged gutters, so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed, and treat water that can’t be drained;

standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes or clogged gutters, so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed, and treat water that can’t be drained; Defend by using an EPA-approved insect repellent; and

by using an EPA-approved insect repellent; and Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

For more information, WCCHD said residents can go to the WCCHD website or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website.