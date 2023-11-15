AUSTIN (KXAN) —If you’re looking to get your holiday shopping started look no further than the Palmer Events Center near downtown Austin.

The 48th annual “A Christmas Affair” opens to the public Thursday Nov. 16 and runs through Sunday Nov. 19.

The cosmic holiday themed event, which is hosted by the Junior League of Austin, features more than 200 vendors from around the nation.

A full list of the vendors can be found here.

Ticket sales from the will benefit programs, including Kids In Cool Shoes, Coats for Kids, and FIT – Food In Tummies, as well as 20 other nonprofit partners.

Event organizers are porjecting about $1 million going back to the community.

“This is the best time to do your holiday shopping, now before the crowds rush in, and you are benefiting the community,” said Sheridan Butler Binford, A Christmas Affair Chair “So it is a win win for everybody. You don’t have to go online and it really is a fun experience, you get the holiday cheer before Thanksgiving. “

Tickets for the event can be bought online or at the door. There will also be raffles and you can get your picture taken with Santa.