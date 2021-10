AFD responded to an apartment complex fire in northeast Austin on Sunday. Four units were damaged, but no one was injured. (AFD photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four apartments burned at a complex Sunday morning in northeast Austin.

The Austin Fire Department said no injuries were associated with the fire at 1501 Reagan Hill Drive, and when they arrived around 5:15 a.m., they noticed three apartments were damaged. As they were fighting the fire, they found a fourth damaged unit.

AFD responded to an apartment complex fire in northeast Austin on Sunday. Four units were damaged, but no one was injured. (AFD photo)

The fire is currently under investigation.