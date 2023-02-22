Police in Charleston, South Carolina said the juvenile tried to run after crashing the car. (Getty Images)

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Two people were hospitalized, and two others were injured after a major two-vehicle crash in Del Valle Wednesday, according to an Austin-Travis County EMS tweet.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., ATCEMS said it and the Austin Fire Department responded to the two-vehicle crash near a home located near 15800 Farm-to-Market Road 812.

A Star Flight helicopter also arrived on the scene and transported one child to Dell Children’s Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. One adult was transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with serious injuries, medics said.

Medics said traffic delays are expected near the scene, and drivers will need to seek an alternate route as the scene remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.